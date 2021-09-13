9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks
About 3,000 people participated in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
Game results aside, Packers watch party a success for fans, Hurricane Ida relief
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 13, 2021 at 12:38 AM
Fans come to Titletown District to see Charlie Berens and, less enjoyably, the Packers-Saints game.
9/11 20th anniversary ceremony in Appleton a 'solemn remembrance' and reminder of 'our...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 12, 2021 at 4:06 PM
Appleton Parade Committee organized a procession and ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 12, 2021 at 2:43 PM
About 3,000 people participated in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
Wisconsin's Muslim Americans address post-9/11 Islamophobia through community, civic...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 12, 2021 at 6:08 AM
Muslim Americans increased political activism, community engagement when faced with post-9/11 Islamophobia.
Burnes and Hader combine for second no-hitter in Brewers franchise history (AUDIO)
by Bill Scott on September 12, 2021 at 5:54 AM
With his pitch count at 115 after eight innings, Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell knew that Corbin Burnes has several more very important innings ahead of him. It’s why Counsell removed Burnes, despite his not allowing a hit and […]
Wisconsin remembers the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with memorial events
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 12, 2021 at 3:52 AM
Those lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks are remembered on the 20th anniversary at memorial events across Wisconsin.
'It breaks your heart': Wisconsin's stressed health system braces for another COVID wave
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 11, 2021 at 3:41 PM
Hospital workers are bracing again for the physical and emotional exhaustion of caring for more patients than their workplaces are equipped to handle.
Oconto shooting suspect arrested in Lena after overnight manhunt
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 11, 2021 at 2:56 PM
Cody J. Krueger had been sought by police since the Sept. 3 shooting of a man in the 2000 block of Superior Avenue in Oconto.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services: 2,350 new COVID-19 cases; 24 deaths
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 10, 2021 at 10:04 PM
The state reported 24 deaths on Friday, marking three consecutive days of double-digit deaths.
