9/11 Memorial Ceremony held at Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial

Fire departments from around the region collected hundred of pairs of shoes for charity, of which 343 pairs were displayed to represent the 343 first responders who died on 9/11.

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com







