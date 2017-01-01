H.J. Res. 41 Signed By Trump Cancels An Obama Action

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (02/14/2017) – Current U.S. President Donald J. Trump chose Valentine’s Day to, effectively, send a message to former president Barack Obama. A Congressional Review Act bill signed by Trump today, effectively cancels out some of the Obama Administration actions prior to ending occupation of the White House. H.J. Res. 41 repeals Dodd-Frank regulations on the energy industry. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) says the regulations would have put American oil and natural gas companies at a disadvantage on the world stage. Ryan claims this will free up American entrepreneurs, creating jobs, and jump-starting our economy. The House continues to take up Congressional Review Act initiatives this week. – WISCREPORT NEWSBRIEFS

