Wisconsin Gov. Walker Plans Afternoon State Of State

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (01/04/2017) – Governor Scott Walker today formally requested a joint session of the Wisconsin State Legislature on Tuesday, January 10 at 3 p.m. for the purpose of delivering the 2017 State of the State Address. The change in time from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. is out of respect for President Barack Obama’s farewell address to the nation, which will take place on the evening of January 10. – WRNEWSBRIEF

