8 Royall Defeats Blair-Taylor in Girls Basketball

The Royall Panther Girls basketball team had a big defensive 2nd half to pull away from Blair-Taylor 58-35 on Saturday at Just-A-Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. Blair-Taylor kept it close in the first half trailing just 28-22 behind Samantha Aguillars 10 first half points. Royall outscored the Wildcats 30-13 in the 2nd stanza for the victory however. Marah Gruen led the Panthers with 25points while Kasey Jones added 19. The win improves Royall to 19-2 on their season. Andrea Waldera led the Wildcats with 13points as the fell to 7-14 on their season.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.