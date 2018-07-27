7th U.S. Circuit Court Of Appeals Exonerates Madison Schools In Assault

A federal appeals court rules the Madison Metropolitan School District shouldn’t be held be liable for the alleged sexual assault of a student by a security guard. The 7th U-S Circuit Court of Appeals issued its decision Thursday. Whitehorse Middle School security officer Willie Collins faces charges in the 2013 incident. The victim’s parents had filed a federal lawsuit three years ago alleging Collins was grooming the girl by openly hugging her and school personnel did nothing to stop him. The parents’ attorney disagrees with the appeals court, saying he plans to carry the appeal to the U-S Supreme Court.

Source: WRJC.com

