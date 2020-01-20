7th Grader at De Soto Schools Being Charged With Terroristic Threats

On January 14th, 2020 at 9:45 am the Superintendent for Desoto Area Schools reported they had a 7th grade student that damaged school property and has been causing problems at the school recently. A deputy from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school and met with administration and the 12-year-old student. As the investigation continued, Deputies were making their presence known at the school each day during this time. On Friday, January 17th, 2020, further information was obtained by the school and our investigation, and as a result the 12-year-old student was taken into custody and turned over to Juvenile Authorities on January 17th, 2020. Charges will be sought through the Vernon County Juvenile Authorities for Terroristic threats, Wisconsin statue 947.019. Sheriff John Spears would like to thank those involved in this investigation, and again cannot stress enough the importance of the statement ” If You See, Hear Something, Say Something “. Cooperation with Desoto Area Schools, Law Enforcement and Parents are vital in these types of investigations. Law Enforcement presence will be increased in the school next week, even though there is no immediate threat of safety for students or staff at this time.

