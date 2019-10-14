7th Congressional District: Tricia Zunker, Lawrence Dale become first Democrats to enter race
Wausau School Board President Tricia Zunker and Vietnam War veteran Lawrence Dale announced their candidacies Monday morning.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
