7th Congressional District: Tom Tiffany wins seat held by former Rep. Sean Duffy, beating out Tricia Zunker
Tom Tiffany is facing a quick turnaround after the election. He will be expected in D.C. starting next week to begin serving in Congress.
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 13, 2020 at 1:44 AM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
'It's a great tribute': F-16 flyovers pay tribute to health care workers battling...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2020 at 12:31 AM
Four F-16s flew in formation over hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin to pay tribute to health care workers.
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, May 12, 2020
by Bob Hague on May 12, 2020 at 11:09 PM
TODAY’S COVID-19 CASES, AS REPORTED BY THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES ON MAY 12, 2020. THESE NUMBERS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.
Most Wisconsin Democrats say they plan to vote by mail this year. Most Republicans say...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2020 at 9:42 PM
The poll reflects how quickly the issue of how to conduct elections in the pandemic has sparked divisions between the parties.
Brown County coronavirus testing opens to all residents Wednesday; death toll rises to 20
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2020 at 8:48 PM
Any Brown County resident, or nonresident who works in the county, can get tested for free at Resch Center or Casa ALBA by making an appointment.
Door County leaders, health officials call off Fourth of July celebrations
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2020 at 8:44 PM
With uncertainty surrounding future gatherings as COVID-19 continues, Door County leaders decided celebrating the nation is not worth the public health risk.
State nears start of Badger Bounce Back plan as COVID-19 infections slow down
by Raymond Neupert on May 12, 2020 at 8:17 PM
There’s more signs that the state will be opening up businesses sooner, rather than later, under the Governor’s Badger Bounce Back Plan. New numbers from the Department of Health Services show that the state is now meeting 5 out of the 6 […]
Watch Coronavirus Five in Five for May 12, 2020
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2020 at 8:05 PM
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
