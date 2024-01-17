7th Annual GOLD Ice Fishing Tournament is a Go for this Saturday

From the Guardians of Lake Decorah on this weekends Ice Fishing Tournament: We are officially a go! After punching many holes today, we have determined that the tournament will move forward. We found 4 to 6 inches of safe ice in most areas, but we still recommend foot traffic only come Saturday to ensure everyone’s safety on the ice.

Source: WRJC.com







