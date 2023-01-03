$785M Mega Millions prize is 6th largest in US history

An estimated $785 million Mega Millions jackpot will give lottery players a chance to start the new year with a lucrative bang. The big prize up for grabs Tuesday night is the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history and has grown…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.