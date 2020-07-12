769 more COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin on Sunday, 10.1% of new tests
Sunday’s total of 769 new COVID-19 cases is the third highest number of cases reported in a single day.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Bars and coronavirus don't mix. Will Wisconsin's drinking culture ever be the same?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 12, 2020 at 11:04 PM
The bar scene Wisconsinites are used to is filled with coronavirus risks: crowds; loud talking and singing; and long stretches of time indoors.
-
769 more COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin on Sunday, 10.1% of new tests
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 12, 2020 at 7:50 PM
Sunday's total of 769 new COVID-19 cases is the third highest number of cases reported in a single day.
-
Wisconsin Public Service permanently closing Green Bay office; staff to work remotely,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 12, 2020 at 4:19 PM
The 450 employees who work in the downtown Green Bay offices will either continue to work remotely or transition to WPS offices in other locations.
-
Green Bay man charged sex assault of child in 2013 | Oconto County court report
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 12, 2020 at 3:06 PM
Two men also made initial appearances in Oconto County Circuit Court on sex offender registry violations.
-
The Press-Gazette's website has a new look. See what's changed
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 12, 2020 at 12:00 PM
We've redesigned our website to create a more streamlined experience that's faster to load, easier to use and better organizes our journalism.
-
Annual convention held by Republicans set for Friday and Saturday at KI Convention Center
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 11, 2020 at 10:02 PM
Republicans will hold their annual convention set for Friday and Saturday at KI Convention Center.
-
Door County Board chooses not to draft a mask ordinance, for now
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 11, 2020 at 9:14 PM
County supervisors chose not to move forward with requiring masks in public places.
-
Wisconsin reports record number of COVID-19 cases for third day in a row at 926 new cases
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 11, 2020 at 7:43 PM
The 926 positive cases reported Saturday account for 7.7% of the 12,019 tests processed since Friday, according to the state health department.
-
Has China really cost Wisconsin 90,000 jobs?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2020 at 4:27 PM
A June 4, 2020 Facebook video from conservative SuperPAC America First Action attacks the former vice president for not understanding "the threat" China poses to the United States.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.