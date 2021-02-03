72,000 Wisconsinites targeted in election rolls lawsuit didn't vote in 2020
The state Supreme Court will decide soon whether about 72,000 Wisconsinites should remain on the voter rolls — but those voters aren’t consistently casting ballots.
-
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2021 at 10:44 PM
None of the 72,000 people in question voted in 2020, according to a report discussed Wednesday by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
-
Nearly 18,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine heading to Wisconsin under federal program...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2021 at 10:23 PM
There will be 17,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine sent to 190 Walgreens locations in Wisconsin.
-
1 in 4 Wisconsin residents 65 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2021 at 10:06 PM
Statewide, about 8.5% of the population has received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine, and 2% have received both doses.
-
Evers to include insulin copay caps, creation of Drug Affordability Review Board in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2021 at 9:52 PM
Evers Wednesday announced his plan to include a plan to reduce prescription drug prices for Wisconsinites in his biennial budget
-
Effort to remove Evers’ mask mandate getting sent back to state Senate
by Bob Hague on February 3, 2021 at 9:30 PM
The state Assembly is kicking the Republican effort to end a statewide mask mandate back to the Senate. although it’s unclear how soon that chamber might act. That means Governor Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate remains in place for […]
-
'A political loser': Republican leader characterized leading racial disparities task...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2021 at 9:19 PM
In an email to Speaker Robin Vos the House majority leader, Jim Steineke, framed leading a racial disparities task force as a political loser.
-
Evers’ proposed budget to include provisions to contain prescription drug prices
by Bob Hague on February 3, 2021 at 9:14 PM
Governor Tony Evers has announced his proposed two-year state budget will include language aimed at limiting prescription drug costs in Wisconsin. “No Wisconsinite should have to choose between paying their bills and affording their […]
-
Here's what we know about the Fox River Mall shooting in Grand Chute
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 3, 2021 at 8:30 PM
Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect after a shooting Sunday at the Fox River Mall that left one man dead and another person injured.
-
Hillsboro Man Killed in ATV Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2021 at 8:26 PM
