$70 million in federal grants are being given to nearly 900 Wisconsin hotel operators to help offset their losses during the pandemic
The federal grants of up to $2 million each were announced Monday — as the latest surge in COVID-19 cases prolongs the hotel industry’s troubles.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Wersal (Pahmeier), Dorothy Ann Age 89 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on August 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM
New Lisbon School District Taking Snowplowing Bids
by WRJC WebMaster on August 9, 2021 at 6:57 PM
City of Mauston Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on August 9, 2021 at 6:12 PM
Mauston School District
by WRJC WebMaster on August 9, 2021 at 6:10 PM
New Lisbon School District
by WRJC WebMaster on August 9, 2021 at 6:06 PM
City of Tomah Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on August 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM
Forbes says Packers, NFL values climb despite reduced attendance, game revenue during the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 9, 2021 at 5:21 PM
Forbes calculated that even in the middle of a pandemic, NFL team value increased the most in five years.
Lake Delton Police Investigating Shooting In Kalahari Resort Parking Lot
by WRJC WebMaster on August 9, 2021 at 4:14 PM
