7-year-old Killed in Mauston Apartment Fire

Officials have released the name of the boy who died in Monday’s fire in Mauston. Mauston Police Chief Mike Zilisch said as a result of the fire, 7-year-old Carter Whitaker was pronounced dead on scene by the Juneau County Coroner Office. Crews responded to a report of a fire at 1:09 a.m. at a 16-unit residential building at 514 McEvoy Street. No other injuries were reported related to the fire. The Red Cross said it’s assisting the families who were displaced by the fire. In addition, the Peace Presbyterian Church has been set up as a drop-off and pick-up location for donations for those affected by the fire.

Source: WRJC.com

