7 Candidates Competing in State Superintendent of Schools Primary

Wisconsin voters will narrow a field of seven candidates for state Superintendent of Public Instruction on Tuesday. Absentee voting is already underway for the spring primary. State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor is not seeking another term. The candidates are former assistant state superintendent Sheila Briggs; Fond du Lac High School science teacher Joe Fenrick; retired West Salem superintendent Troy Gunderson; Shandowlyon “Shawn” Hendricks-Williams, director of Evers’ Milwaukee office; retired Brown Deer superintendent Deborah Kerr; Milwaukee Garland Elementary principal Steve Krull; and Jill Underly, Pecatonica Area School District superintendent.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.