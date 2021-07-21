6th Annual Juneau County Live Stock Expo Underway in Mauston
The 6th Annual Juneau County Livestock is underway in Mauston. It is taking place Wednesday and Thursday. With multiple animal showings and adult animal showing, a Corn Hole Tournament and more. The Juneau County Livestock Expo Livestock sale will be held Thursday beginning at 6pm. If you want to follow along with the sale but cannot attend tune into SMASHCOUNTRY92.9FM and WRJC.com as we will cover it live.
Source: WRJC.com
