6th Annual Cowtastic CowMOOnity Event

Sponsored by the Juneau County Dairy Council

This fundraiser will benefit the Veterans Memorial Park and raise awareness for your business or club.

Cows will again be on display the month of June at Lions Park in Mauston. 10 cows selected by secret judges will be on display during the Juneau County Fair at Veterans Memorial Park where fairgoers can vote for their favorite cow. The cost to enter and obtain your cow will be $50 for youth clubs, non-profit organizations, and school organizations, and $125 for businesses. The winning cow will earn a $100 cash prize and free sponsorship for the following year.

The cows provided will be cut out of a sheet of plywood and can be decorated in any fashion. Participants are also free to create their own cow design. Sports team, business or club logo, work attire, or something promoting the dairy industry are just a few ideas of how you could decorate or dress your cow. There will be a limit of approximately 70 cows sold this year so be sure to get your entry in!

To enter, please fully complete and return the bottom information to:

Heidi Finucan at N2464 Riley Rd, Mauston WI 53948

By March 31, 2020

Checks should be made out to J.C. Dairy Promotion Council and are due at entry .

*Cows will be available for pickup at the fairgrounds Saturday, April 25th from 9-11

*Cows will need to be completed and returned to Heidi Finucan

Sat. May 30th at Lions Park in Mauston between 9-11.

*New this year we are organizing the first Cowtastic CowMOOnity Fun Run ZeroK, 5k, and Little Calf Run on Sat June 27. Information will be sent out soon and on our Facebook page!

Source: WRJC.com





-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:

No feed items found.

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.