6th annual Casting4kids fishing tournament
WRN Sports Director Bill Scott talks with former Badger hockey player and coach Mark Osiecki about the 6th annual Casting4kids fishing tournament. oming up on Saturday May 18th
Source: WRN.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 9, 2024 at 7:03 PM
The NBA suspended Bucks guard Patrick Beverley today!
Local Prep Scores form Wednesday 5/8
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2024 at 5:07 PM
Bangor Takes Down Wonewoc-Center in Softball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2024 at 5:06 PM
Blood Center of Wisconsin and Mile Bluff Medical Center collaborate Blood Drive
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2024 at 5:05 PM
38 Year Old Necedah Man Caught Setting Fires
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2024 at 3:22 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 9, 2024 at 2:43 PM
Names of fallen Wisconsin law enforcement officers to be added to national memorial (WASHINGTON, D.C.) Five fallen Wisconsin law enforcement officers will be remembered next week. Those officers will be among the 282 names placed on the National Law […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 9, 2024 at 11:02 AM
Brewers fall to Royals, but Yelly returns!
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on May 9, 2024 at 8:56 AM
Biden trashes Trump, touts Microsoft investment in Wisconsin (RACINE) President Joe Biden touted Microsoft’s $3.3 billion investment to build an AI data center on the Mount Pleasant campus of the failed Foxconn project. […]
