65K Wisconsin Residents Receive Mistaken Notification

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says a notice thousands of residents got was a mistake. About 65-thousand people enrolled in Wisconsin Medicare Savings programs were told their benefits would end January 1st, but that’s not true. The D-H-S says if the Social Security Administration or Medicare hasn’t contacted them about changes, there won’t be any changes in their benefits. Those savings programs offer help for people who struggle to pay Medicare premiums or other health care costs.

Source: WRJC.com





