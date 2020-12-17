65-year-old Racine man headed to trial for 1986 death of Lisa Holstead in Green Bay
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Lou A. Griffin is scheduled to appear for an arraignment Feb. 8.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Oneida homeless shelter to open by spring, will serve up to 14 families
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 17, 2020 at 1:30 AM
The Oneida Nation and Wise Women Gathering Place, a group of matriarchal elders, are teaming up to start a homeless shelter on Green Bay's west side.
-
State health secretary says full hospitals may have prompted some residents to change...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 17, 2020 at 1:09 AM
DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said she is hopeful the steady decline in new COVID-19 cases since mid-November will continue.
-
65-year-old Racine man headed to trial for 1986 death of Lisa Holstead in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2020 at 11:39 PM
Lou A. Griffin is scheduled to appear for an arraignment Feb. 8.
-
A Notre Dame Academy graduate alleged abuse by priests, then died by suicide. Over 400...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2020 at 11:26 PM
Graduates of high schools affiliated with Notre Dame Academy have asked leaders to investigate Nate Lindstrom's sex abuse allegations.
-
High-scoring Green Bay Packers team, Sargento to provide over $100,000 for hunger relief
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2020 at 11:19 PM
Sargento Foods donates $2,000 to food pantries for every Packers' touchdown.
-
Ron Johnson's last hearing as chair of the Senate homeland security committee unfolds in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 16, 2020 at 11:12 PM
Bitterness on both sides plagued the last hearing of Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson's chairmanship of the Senate homeland security committee
-
First COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Green Bay for Prevea Health and HSHS health...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2020 at 10:17 PM
The Pfizer vaccine was administered to employees at Prevea Health, St. Vincent, St. Mary's hospitals Wednesday morning.
-
Juneau County Announced 22 New COVID19 Cases and New Location for Free Testing
by WRJC WebMaster on December 16, 2020 at 9:45 PM
-
Bank of Mauston/Mauston Key Club Help Raise Nearly $28,000 for Mauston Food Pantry
by WRJC WebMaster on December 16, 2020 at 8:51 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.