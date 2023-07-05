51 Year Old Elroy Man Injured in Shooting

On 07/02/23 at approximately 7:09 PM Monroe County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a shooting on County Highway M in rural Wilton, WI. The caller reported that the shots were coming from a neighboring property and a male victim was shot in the leg. The injured male was transported to Tomah Health by private vehicle.

Investigating officers determined that four people were target shooting at a neighboring property without a proper backstop, which allowed the bullets to travel across County Highway M and endanger people on a neighboring property almost 1000 yards away.

Four suspects were arrested and booked at the Monroe County Jail:

Dalton J. Roth (27) of Tomah, Wisconsin

Rolando Mendoza (25) of Corpus Christi, Texas

Kincade Ewing (23) of Hartford, Wisconsin

Jonathon Ewing (25) of Tomah, Wisconsin

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Wilson Police Department and Wilton EMS.

Source: WRJC.com







