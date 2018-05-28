5,000 military dogs went to Vietnam; only a handful came back. Now there is a memorial to honor them.
A sculpture of a Vietnam dog handler and German Shepherd will be unveiled at the Highground veterans memorial park in central Wisconsin.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
