$5,000 Fund Directed to JCAIRS
Local farmer Abbie Erickson of Cattail Dairy recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to JCAIRS. JCAIRS will use the funds to further their mission at Veterans Memorial Park by enriching life for local communities with educational, recreational, agricultural, economic, and social opportunities for all but especially youth.
“We are so incredibly honored to receive this grant. The work we do through JCAIRS has a very strong agricultural emphasis. Generations of 4-H and FFA members have used these grounds during the Juneau County Fair and other events”, said Sandy Madland, JCAIRS member. Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded nearly $65 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers are leaders in their communities, which is why America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the worthiest causes. Dedicated to making a difference in rural farming communities, the Grow Communities program asks farmers across the country to participate by nominating nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Last August, farmers entered for the chance to direct a $5,000 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.“Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local eligible nonprofit organizations that are able to provide their residents with solutions that leave a lasting impact,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. To learn more about how America’s Farmers are making an impact, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com.About Bayer Fund Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.
Source: WRJC.com
