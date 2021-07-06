5 things to watch as the Green Bay economy continues its recovery in the second half of 2021
Halfway through 2021, the Green Bay area is slowly building its post-pandemic momentum back up. Here are 5 things to watch the rest of the year.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Fact check: Former President Trump again wrongly claims Wisconsin victory
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2021 at 3:17 PM
"We had actually great results in Wisconsin, as you know in 2016 we won and as you also know in 2020 we won," former President Trump said.
-
Mauston Rally Comes up Short in 4-3 Loss to La Crescent (MN)
by WRJC WebMaster on July 6, 2021 at 3:10 PM
-
Wisconsin is flush with money, but some school districts expect to see little of it
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2021 at 11:01 AM
The budget heading to Tony Evers' desk doesn't include a significant bump for districts, especially those not getting a windfall of federal dollars.
-
5 things to watch as the Green Bay economy continues its recovery in the second half of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Halfway through 2021, the Green Bay area is slowly building its post-pandemic momentum back up. Here are 5 things to watch the rest of the year.
-
Lomonof, Patricia A. 86 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on July 5, 2021 at 5:58 PM
-
A Wisconsin man is scanning ballots and suing a county clerk as he launches his own...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 5, 2021 at 5:32 PM
Republican lawmakers aren't the only ones examining Wisconsin's presidential election.
-
7 people displaced after house fire caused by fireworks; man blows off part of finger
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2021 at 4:41 PM
Fireworks caused damage to two properties and a man's hand.
-
5-year-old boy drowns at Annie's Campground
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2021 at 4:34 PM
The boy was rushed to ThedaCare Medical Center in Shawano where he was pronounced dead.
-
Vehicle Fleeing Traffic Stop Involved In Fatal Wreck In Township Of Delton
by WRJC WebMaster on July 5, 2021 at 3:49 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.