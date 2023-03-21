5 takeaways from the only Supreme Court election debate. Daniel Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz take the gloves off.
Former Justice Daniel Kelly and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz met Tuesday for the pair’s only debate in the Supreme Court election.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
5 takeaways from the only Supreme Court election debate. Daniel Kelly and Janet...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 21, 2023 at 9:25 PM
Former Justice Daniel Kelly and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz met Tuesday for the pair's only debate in the Supreme Court election.
-
Early voting begins in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on March 21, 2023 at 8:49 PM
Early voting begins Tuesday in Wisconsin. In-person absentee voting, also known as early voting, runs through March 31 in most locations, based on where you live and what your municipal clerk’s office offers. Go to MyVote.WI.gov to view […]
-
Tony Evers, legislative Democrats announce bill to restore abortion access that existed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM
The Democratic proposal faces an uphill battle, coming a week after Republicans couldn't agree on a bill that created rape and incest exceptions.
-
Van with a body inside stolen from Illinois funeral home; suspect is arrested in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 21, 2023 at 5:52 PM
The funeral home van was stolen Jan. 21 and a suspect was arrested Sunday.
-
Bader-Jackson-Matthews, Ina “Sis” Age 85 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 21, 2023 at 5:43 PM
-
Bestselling authors Susan and James Patterson gave $5M to UW. Here's why, and what the...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 21, 2023 at 2:38 PM
Because of a $5 million gift from authors Susan and James Patterson, the donor-funded Teacher Pledge program will be extended another few years.
-
Kaul leads coalition asking Kia and Hyundai to do more regarding easily stolen models
by Bob Hague on March 21, 2023 at 2:37 PM
Kia and Hyundai are getting more pressure to fix easy to steal vehicles. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul leads 23 attorneys general urging the automakers to do more to stop thefts. The coalition cites the companies’ failure to equip […]
-
Champion Ryan Redington and five other Iditarod mushers have Wisconsin ties
by Wausau Daily Herald on March 21, 2023 at 2:13 PM
Six out of the 29 finishers of the 29 finishers of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race have Wisconsin ties. Only Alaska has more.
-
Wisconsin lawmakers can legally delete their records. Here's why new efforts by Gov. Tony...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 21, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and a group of Democratic lawmakers are seeking to end rules that allow lawmakers to delete their records.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.