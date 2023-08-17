5 steps parents can do to set their kindergartner up for success
Kindergarten is a big step, but following these five tips can help parents make the transition less daunting.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Suicides rise in Wisconsin, led by more than 500 gun deaths in 2022
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 17, 2023 at 12:44 PM
Wisconsin saw a 41% increase in suicides, and an even bigger jump in firearm suicides, from 2004 to 2022, according to new data released by the state.
-
Trial set for former St. Norbert College administrator who is suing former student for...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 17, 2023 at 12:33 PM
The jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 16-19 in Brown County Circuit Court.
-
COVID rates are rising. Now, a UW-Madison scientist has found a way to recycle face masks.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 17, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Mixed plastics, including those found in COVID masks, are difficult but not impossible to recycle.
-
5 steps parents can do to set their kindergartner up for success
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 17, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Kindergarten is a big step, but following these five tips can help parents make the transition less daunting.
-
For Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, Wednesday's GOP debate will include Trump 'whether...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 17, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Co-moderators Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier will be asking questions and setting the pace for the first candidate clash of the GOP primary season.
-
A membership-based clinic offering a personalized approach to headaches is open in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 17, 2023 at 10:04 AM
The clinic has a membership program, where patients can make appointments within the same week.
-
Pandemic, aftermath add more stress to Wisconsin early childhood teachers' mental health
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM
The pandemic created unprecedented challenges for early childhood teachers, and it's taking a toll on their mental health.
-
Renowned Menominee leader Ada Deer dies at 88
by Raymond Neupert on August 16, 2023 at 9:41 PM
Wisconsin and national Native American leader Ada Deer has died. She was the first female head of the Bureau of Indian Affairs and first woman to serve as chairperson of the Menominee Nation. Speaking on a UW-Alumni podcast in 2019, Deer said she […]
-
Judge dismisses suit seeking to remove roadblocks set up by Wisconsin's Lac du Flambeau...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 16, 2023 at 5:34 PM
The tribe has been locked in a heated dispute with the town of Lac du Flambeau and 21 nontribal land owners since January.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.