5-Star tackle picks Wisconsin

Five-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci from Lititz, Pennsylvania had his pick of the litter when it comes to college football programs. Rucci had offers from Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Notre Dame and Wisconsin among others. Rucci picked the Badgers. Appearing on CBS Sports HQ, Rucci raved about Badger […]

