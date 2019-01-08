5 Mauston School Board Candidates up for 3 Spots

There are five school board candidates for three open seats on the School District of Mauston Board of Education in the 2019 Spring Election. There will be no primary this year.

Candidates are RJ Rogers (incumbent), Betty Bader Kryka (incumbent), Keith A. Fauvie, Tom Morris, and Pam Holmes.

Board Member Troy Locken declared his non-candidacy in December.

Source: WRJC.com





