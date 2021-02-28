486,000 Wisconsinites have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine; state reports new 464 cases
Last week, about 224,000 doses were administered to residents in the state, adding up to nearly 1.4 millions shots given since December.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
James Prokopovitz found guilty of murdering his wife
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 28, 2021 at 5:36 AM
A jury found James Prokopovitz guilty of killing his wife in 2013 at the Brown County Courthouse on Feb. 27, 2021.
Guilty: Brown County jury finds James Prokopovitz killed his wife in 2013. She has never...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 28, 2021 at 4:05 AM
After 22 hours, jurors found James Prokopovitz guilty of killing his wife, Victoria. She was last seen in April 2013.
Former Press-Gazette photographer Lowell Georgia chronicled Lombardi's start, went on to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 27, 2021 at 8:27 PM
The Green Bay native who went on to work for the Denver Post and National Geographic has died at age 87.
As police warn of threat to blow up the Capitol, Ron Johnson says fencing and troops...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 27, 2021 at 8:08 PM
Johnson made his comments a day after the acting U.S. Capitol Police chief said that those involved in the Jan. 6 attack still want to kill lawmakers.
Son of former Packers great loses father's Super Bowl ring at gas station
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 27, 2021 at 8:07 PM
A $5,000 reward is being offered for the return of Ron Kostelnik's Super Bowl II ring.
Prokopovitz trial: Jury to continue deliberations Saturday; prosecution points to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 27, 2021 at 3:15 AM
James Prokopovitz of Pittsfield was charged in 2019 with homicide in his wife's disappearance in 2013.
UWGB star guard Amari Davis enters NCAA transfer portal
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 27, 2021 at 3:02 AM
Sophomore guard Amari Davis and senior guard Josh Jefferson both entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.
A year after deadly shooting, Molson Coors has set a course for more inclusive culture...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 27, 2021 at 12:45 AM
After the deadly shooting, several employees spoke up about racism in the workplace. Molson Coors says it is taking steps to reform its culture.
