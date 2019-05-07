46 Year Old Woman Found Deceased in Warrens as the Result of Single Gunshot Wound

On May 6, 2019 at 5:12 PM the Monroe County Communications Center received a 911 call from an address on Broadway Avenue, rural Warrens. The caller reported that a family member was believed to be deceased.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office personnel, including patrol deputies and detectives, responded and confirmed that a 46 year old female was deceased. It was determined that the female died as the result of a single gunshot wound. Detectives began a death investigation, which included interviews and serving a search warrant at the residence. Specialized resources from the Wisconsin Department of Justice and Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit were requested and responded to assist with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by Monroe County Medical Examiner, Monroe County Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Department of Justice.

.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.