$400M soybean crushing plant planned near Grand Forks
A Minnesota company has announced plans to build a $400 million soybean crushing plant north of Grand Forks. Red Wing-based Epitome Energy says the plant could process up to 42 million bushels of soybeans annually. The company says the crushing…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Douglas McFarland's family speaks out as nurse makes initial court appearance for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 6, 2022 at 9:56 PM
"Anyone with those kinds of thoughts running through their head should not be a nurse," Douglas McFarland's step-daughter said.
-
George Stanley stepping down as editor of Journal Sentinel after 43 years in journalism
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 6, 2022 at 9:46 PM
In the newsroom, Stanley is known as a strong, forceful leader who cares deeply about the role of journalism in democracy.
-
Survey: Most Wisconsin teens knew someone COVID killed or hospitalized, felt high anxiety
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM
In the wake of the pandemic, more high school students than ever are reporting increased levels of anxiety and depression.
-
Science saved his life. Now it's his mission to inspire, close gaps for future innovators.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 6, 2022 at 8:45 PM
Brian Merkel has spent the last 25 years at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay paying forward the gift of science and medicine.
-
Kewaunee County dairy farmer, 2 others charged with over-spreading manure, falsifying...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 6, 2022 at 7:42 PM
So much manure was spread that Lake Michigan tributaries had E. coli readings 100 times higher than the levels that would close a public beach.
-
Two teenagers charged with attempted homicide in shooting of Green Bay man on east side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 6, 2022 at 5:27 PM
An 18- and 16-year-old face charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime and bail jumping.
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/5
by WRJC WebMaster on December 6, 2022 at 5:03 PM
-
Hillsboro Boys BB Downs De Soto to Remain Perfect
by WRJC WebMaster on December 6, 2022 at 5:01 PM
-
Wisconsin's Republican D.C. delegation urges Tony Evers to order TikTok deleted from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 6, 2022 at 4:45 PM
The letter follows warnings from U.S. intelligence officials that TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing app, poses a potential national security risk.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.