4,000 kids, many disabled, are waiting for dental care at Children's Wisconsin. That may change soon.
Children’s Dental Centers are one of the few in the state that accept Medicaid and specialize in treating children with disabilities.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Children's Dental Centers are one of the few in the state that accept Medicaid and specialize in treating children with disabilities.
Winning big and losing small. How Tammy Baldwin's electoral formula makes her a tough...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM
The capsule history of the two Baldwin Senate elections is that she won big on Democratic turf and lost small on Republican turf.
Fourth of July fireworks in Door County: Here's when and where to find the "oohs" and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Eight communities from one end of the Peninsula to the other will host fireworks shows between July 1 and 8, some with parades, music, food and games.
Pickleball courts are edging out tennis courts. Here is where you can find public courts...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2023 at 10:01 AM
As it is throughout the nation, pickleball is growing in Brown County. Three communities plan to add more courts so public can play at no charge
One year after Dobbs, one lawmaker reflects on early attempt to repeal abortion ban
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2023 at 5:57 AM
Kelda Roys tried to repeal the state's abortion ban when Democrats controlled state government in 2009-2010 but the entire party was not on board.
Wisconsin foster children often need mental health care to thrive. Why is it hard to help...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2023 at 9:25 PM
Removed from home, deeply traumatized, foster children often need counseling. But even with activist foster parents, it can be hard to get.
Nurses at St. Agnes Hospital continue to reel from the trauma of COVID-19
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2023 at 8:14 PM
At its peak, Wisconsin hospitals admitted more than 2,300 patients per week for COVID-19. For many nurses, it's hard to move forward.
Lawmakers are set to vote on the Wisconsin state budget. Here's what's in and what's out
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2023 at 5:37 PM
Republicans who control the Legislature and budget-writing process have forwarded to the Assembly and Senate their proposals for the 2023-25 budget.
See photos from Summer Solstice Celebration at Whitney Park
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2023 at 3:29 PM
See a performance by BoomBoxx, food, games and more at the Summer Solstice Celebration at Whitney Park
