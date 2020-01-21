40 Wendy's and Fazoli's franchises in Wisconsin violated child labor laws, a federal investigation found
Manna Inc., a franchisee in nine states, allowed 14- and 15-year-old employees to work outside of legally approved hours, a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
