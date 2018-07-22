4-year-old boy hit by semitrailer during Lions Parade in Denmark
The boy was retrieving candy with children during the parade when he got too close to the trailer's wheels.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers4 hours ago
- Disabled veterans get free kayaking lessons10 hours ago
- Central Wisconsin experiences worker shortage10 hours ago
- Search on for 12-year old Kewaunee County girl11 hours ago
- Kewaunee County Fair brings positive impact to Luxemburg12 hours ago
- Nature Center at Ridges Sanctuary receives sustainability awards13 hours ago
- Rare Twin Mustang among vintage military aircraft coming to EAA AirVenture17 hours ago
- Mahr, Larry J., age 62 of Kendall18 hours ago
- Check this out: Library to grow1 day ago
- Drink to your death, youngster1 day ago
- A mother ’ s horror1 day ago
- Suspect arrested in Wausau hit and run crash that seriously injured pedestrian1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.