4 teenagers arrested for ramming Milwaukee Police squad car

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say four juveniles are in custody after they rammed a stolen vehicle into a Milwaukee police squad car. Police say officers saw a vehicle parked in the middle of the street about 11 p.m. Thursday and got out of their squad car to investigate. That’s when the vehicle rammed the squad car twice. The officers were not hurt. The four teens in the car were arrested.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.