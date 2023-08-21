4 takeaways about the high cost of child care in Wisconsin and nationwide
According to the Center for American progress, over half of Wisconsinites live in a child care desert. If care is findable, it’s often not affordable.
-
Wisconsin is an outlier on savings accounts for people with disabilities. That could soon...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Wisconsin is the only state that has not created its own ABLE program, joined a collaboration or tasked an agency with providing information.
-
Tips for Wisconsin students to establish regular attendance in the new school year
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 21, 2023 at 10:03 AM
For the 2021-22 school year, roughly a quarter of all students statewide were chronically absent, according to the most current data from DPI.
-
-
Crowded waters: Invasive European frog-bit threatens Green Bay wildlife
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 20, 2023 at 10:24 PM
Conservationists from across Wisconsin came to Peshtigo to target a large population of European frog-bit, a plant that invaded Green Bay in 2021.
-
See photos of the Brown County Fair aglow at night
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 20, 2023 at 2:26 AM
The Brown County Fair comes alive at night with the glow of carnival rides, games and food stands.
-
Inside Waupun Correctional Institution's 'nightmare' lockdown
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 20, 2023 at 2:10 AM
Prisoners describe unsanitary conditions and a dearth of medical care. Experts say staffing shortages are contributing to lockdowns across the country.
-
12-year-old boy dies in drowning on Lake Michigan off Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on August 19, 2023 at 11:32 PM
A 12-year-old boy died Saturday after having trouble in the Lake Michigan waters while swimming off Neshotah Beach.
-
-
Biden campaign hits Trump for wanting to 'avoid appearing in Wisconsin' for Wednesday's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 19, 2023 at 6:49 PM
The Biden campaign's remarks come as it appears Trump is set to skip the debate in Milwaukee, opting instead for an interview with Tucker Carlson.
