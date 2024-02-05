4 Royall Defeats Blair-Taylor in Boys Basketball

The Royall Panther Boys basketball team used a hot offensive start to push by Blair-Taylor 66-53 Saturday at Just-A-Game Fieldhouse in the Dells. Carter Uppena scored 14 of his game high 20points in the first half helping build a 39-31 halftime lead for Royall. Royall played slightly better defense in the 2nd half pulling away for the victory. Tucker Wildes added 12points for the Panthers who improve to 16-2 on the season. Blair-Taylor was led by Ethan Knisley who finished with 12points. Blair Taylor drops to 6-14 on their season.

