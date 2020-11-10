4 Golden Eagles Earn All-Conference Honors in Boys Soccer

The South Central Conference has announced their All-Conference teams that included a handful of Mauston Golden Eagles. Roman Martinez and Jackson Whitney earned first team honors. Zach Lund, Mason Hawkins, and Dylan Brewer were named to the 2nd Team All-Conference Team. Andy Grimes and Seth Goodwin earned 2nd Team All-Conference honors for Adams-Friendship.

