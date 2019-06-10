4 Area Residence Face Charges after Mauston Drug Bust

A June 6th drug bust is leading to multiple charges against 4 different people. Authorities conducted the search on an Elm Street residence in Mauston. As they entered 47 year old Michael Klingbiel of Mauston and 32 year old Michael Vierck of Elroy both tried fleeing the house before being apprehended by authorities. A search of the residence turned up multiple drugs including .45grams of heroin, over 10 grams of methamphetamine, 2.21 pounds of mushrooms, and over 6grams of THC. Authorities said the house was very dirty and had young children living there. Vierck faces charges of Possession of Meth, Resisting and Officer and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Klingbiel faces charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, Meth and Psilocin, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and Resisting an Officer, 27 year old Nicholle Groll and 32 year old Joseph Lobsinger both of Mauston faces charges of Maintaing and Drug Trafficking Place, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Neglecting a Child – Specified Harm did not Occur.

Source: WRJC.com





