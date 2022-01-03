3rd person dies after Shawano County garage explosion; authorities identify victims in deadly blast
Two victims killed in Shawano County explosion were identified as Timothy Cook, 52, of Oshkosh and Kendrick Larson, 49, of Neenah.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
An initial Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling benefited Republicans. Its next one will...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 3, 2022 at 7:02 PM
The 4-3 majority said it would make as few changes to Wisconsin's election maps as possible, but it didn't provide specifics.
Missing Hillsboro Juvenile Located in Good Health
by WRJC WebMaster on January 3, 2022 at 5:08 PM
Belisle, Jill N. Age 59 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on January 3, 2022 at 3:59 PM
Bigelow, Brian Kevin Age 62 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 3, 2022 at 3:58 PM
Overnight expected to be coldest night of the winter season so far, and it will get even...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 3, 2022 at 4:13 AM
Wisconsin will experience the coldest night of the winter season so far overnight Sunday into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
After social media threats, Green Bay high schools bar students from wearing winter coats...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 3, 2022 at 4:03 AM
"We encourage students to wear fleece or layers of clothing since rooms range in temperature," officials said in a letter to Preble High students.
Red Cross opens shelter for Ashwaubenon tenants displaced by fire at apartment building
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 1, 2022 at 2:37 AM
The shelter is open at Ashwaubenon High School "for a warm place to stay, plus food and other essentials."
First responders discover two dead, two injured after garage explodes in Shawano County
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 1, 2022 at 12:23 AM
An initial investigation suggests the explosion was caused by a pressurized container that was punctured.
