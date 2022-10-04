3rd Iowa teen takes plea deal in killing near high school
A third teenager charged with murder in a drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside a Des Moines high school in March has agreed to plead guilty to lesser crimes. The plea agreement accepted by a state court judge…
-
Ron Johnson calls for 'snap audits' to restore confidence that voting results are accurate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 4, 2022 at 8:03 PM
Ron Johnson also repeated his claim that the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was not an armed insurrection.
-
Hillsboro Man Uninjured in Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on October 4, 2022 at 8:02 PM
-
Green Bay taxpayers group sues Biden administration over student loan forgiveness plan
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 4, 2022 at 7:35 PM
The application for borrowers to apply for loan forgiveness is expected to be rolled out sometime this month.
-
Little Suamico man arrested in connection with double homicide, Oconto County Sheriff's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 4, 2022 at 7:01 PM
Victims were found slain outside a Little Suamico home about 9:04 a.m. Sunday
-
10 things to know for Green Bay Packers fans going to London for New York Giants game
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 4, 2022 at 6:27 PM
U.S. and United Kingdom fans are excited to see the Packers finally play in London. It will be a mixing of cultures, but plenty of green and gold.
-
Attorney general candidate Eric Toney doesn't rule out prosecuting abortion in cases of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 4, 2022 at 4:16 PM
Incumbent Josh Kaul said he would not devote DOJ resources to prosecuting abortions if the state's 1849 law is upheld.
-
Mauston Cross Country Dominates Altoona Meet
by WRJC WebMaster on October 4, 2022 at 4:06 PM
-
Fact check: Mandela Barnes doesn't support killing babies born as "preemies"
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 4, 2022 at 3:55 PM
Restoration PAC says Mandela Barnes supports killing "preemies" – "infants born prior to 37 weeks of pregnancy"
-
Gas prices top $4 a gallon in areas across Wisconsin, but you can find it cheaper if you...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 4, 2022 at 3:23 PM
After ratcheting steadily lower for weeks, gas prices in Wisconsin are now at or above $4 a gallon in many places in the state.
