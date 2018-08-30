3rd Grace Lutheran Church to be Used as Flood Recovery Center in Elroy

Beginning Monday September 3rd Grace Lutheran Church—Elroy will be the Flood Recovery Center for the Elroy, Wonewoc, Union Center & Kendall area.

Volunteers will be needed on Monday September 3rd at 12:30pm to help move donated item thus far from the Elroy Elementary school over to Grace Lutheran Church.

Supplies needed: Specifically only, Washcloths, Bath towels & Body wash, these may be taken to the Royall elementary school till Monday, September 3rd, 12:30 pm, after that please bring to Grace Lutheran Church.

Grace will be preparing and serving three meals per day to all displaced families, volunteers, Police, EMT & Fire Department personal. Meals will be served in the Fellowship Hall.

6:00am—8:00am Breakfast

12:30pm—2:00pm Lunch

4:00pm—6:00pm Supper

Volunteers will be needed to help prepare the meals, serve meals & clean up after the meals.

Volunteers will also be needed in the near future to help muck out damaged homes.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.