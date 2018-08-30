3rd Grace Lutheran Church to be Used as Flood Recovery Center in Elroy
Beginning Monday September 3rd Grace Lutheran Church—Elroy will be the Flood Recovery Center for the Elroy, Wonewoc, Union Center & Kendall area.
Volunteers will be needed on Monday September 3rd at 12:30pm to help move donated item thus far from the Elroy Elementary school over to Grace Lutheran Church.
Supplies needed: Specifically only, Washcloths, Bath towels & Body wash, these may be taken to the Royall elementary school till Monday, September 3rd, 12:30 pm, after that please bring to Grace Lutheran Church.
Grace will be preparing and serving three meals per day to all displaced families, volunteers, Police, EMT & Fire Department personal. Meals will be served in the Fellowship Hall.
6:00am—8:00am Breakfast
12:30pm—2:00pm Lunch
4:00pm—6:00pm Supper
Volunteers will be needed to help prepare the meals, serve meals & clean up after the meals.
Volunteers will also be needed in the near future to help muck out damaged homes.
Source: WRJC.com
