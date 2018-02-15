3rd Fire In 2 Months At Wisconsin Dells Destroys Building

(Lake Delton, WI) — A maintenance building at the Mount Olympus theme park in Lake Delton has been destroyed by an early morning fire. It’s the third fire at a Wisconsin Dells-area attraction since December. Fire crews were called to the scene shortly before 4:00 A-M. They managed to get the fire in the metal building under control in about an hour. No preliminary damage estimate has been released, but the building was destroyed and it reportedly contained several vehicles, maintenance equipment and utility machines. Operations at the Mount Olympus resort, water park and theme park have not been disrupted.

Source: WRJC.com

