3rd Congressional District primary: Kind has challenge on left; GOP wants to flip district
In a district candidate Donald Trump carried in 2016, incumbent Ron Kind faces a primary challenge from the left and GOP challengers from the right.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Green Bay company gets federal contract to help produce PPE
by Raymond Neupert on July 30, 2020 at 11:27 AM
A Green Bay company is getting a federal contract to help produce PPE and masks. The Pentagon has awarded NPS Corporation $2,750,000 to create specialized fibers that go into making respirators and filter masks. CEO Andrew Hetzel tells FOX 11 that […]
-
Don’t expect more mask ordinances, says head of League of Municipalities
by Raymond Neupert on July 30, 2020 at 11:24 AM
Mask mandates likely won’t be coming to your community. Wisconsin League of Municipalities Executive Director Jerry Deschane said Wednesday that the “overwhelming majority” of cities won’t adopt mask mandates to limit the […]
-
Wisconsin starts annual shared revenue payments to local governments
by Raymond Neupert on July 30, 2020 at 11:22 AM
State officials are distributing their first major payment of the year to local municipalities and school districts. That’s just under 1 point 4 billion dollars in shared revenue to the community. State Revenue Secretary Peter Barca says these […]
-
Headwaters of SE Monroe Co. Seeks Landowners for AEAs
on July 30, 2020 at 11:21 AM
Since its designation as an agricultural enterprise area six years ago, the Headwaters of Southeast Monroe County has been working with landowners in its AEA to maximize the amount of land being preserved for agricultural uses.
-
Kwik Trip to Acquire Stop-N-Go C-Store Chain
on July 30, 2020 at 11:21 AM
The La Crosse-based Kwik Trip convenience store chain is acquiring another gas and c-store company.
-
National DHIA Scholarship Applications Now Being Accepted
on July 30, 2020 at 11:21 AM
The National Dairy Herd Information Association is offering $1,000 scholarships to full-time incoming and continuing students at technical and two-year and four-year colleges/universities.
-
Landmark Services, Countryside Co-op Looking to Merge
on July 30, 2020 at 11:21 AM
Another pair of agricultural cooperatives are looking to join forces.
-
Growers Encouraged to Enter Soybean Yield Contest
on July 30, 2020 at 11:21 AM
The Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board has announced details of its 11th annual Soybean Yield Contest.
-
One person airlifted after Door County crash near Fish Creek
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 30, 2020 at 11:14 AM
Authorities responded around 9 p.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash with possible entrapment, according to Gibraltar Fire Rescue.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.