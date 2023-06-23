3M reaches $10.3 billion settlement over contamination of water systems with 'forever chemicals'

Chemical manufacturer 3M has agreed to pay at least $10.3 billion to settle lawsuits over contamination of many U.S. public drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS. The deal was announced Thursday by the company based in…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







