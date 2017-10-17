$3B deal for Foxconn flat screen plant in Wisconsin won't get vote Tuesday
Wisconsin's jobs agency is again putting off the final approval of up to $3 billion in taxpayer incentives to bring a flat screen plant to Racine County.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
