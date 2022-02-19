39-vehicle pileup part of 174 crashes seen in Marathon County caused by snow and high winds
Thirty people were injured in Marathon County in crashes as snow, high winds passed through Friday.
Ron Johnson reinforces his position on blocking President Biden's nomination of William...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2022 at 3:56 PM
Without Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson returning what's known as a blue slip, Judge William Pocan's prospects of gaining confirmation appear slim.
National Weather Service warns of bitter cold temperatures and blowing winds overnight
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 19, 2022 at 3:04 AM
Wind chill in parts of central and northeastern Wisconsin may reach as low as minus 30.
Wisconsin Republicans seek to jail more officials as part of their review of the 2020...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2022 at 1:16 AM
Assembly Republicans sought to jail the chairwoman of the state Elections Commission, Racine's mayor and others as part of their election review.
When will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Some doctors claim it's over, while others say it's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2022 at 12:56 AM
Doctors now believe the omicron variant that blanketed the United States is receding, signaling a major shift in the COVID-19 pandemic.
33-year-old man taken into custody in connection with Interstate 41 shooting
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 18, 2022 at 10:13 PM
A woman was traveling northbound on I-41 around 7:15 a.m. Friday when someone shot at her vehicle several times.
Number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 falls below 150 for the first time...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2022 at 10:04 PM
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Friday that the number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 fell below 150 patients.
Lawmakers poised to increase disability payments to injured workers after years of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2022 at 9:23 PM
Disability payments have not kept pace with inflation or wages and haven't increased since 2016.
Green Bay police have one person in custody but seek second suspect after shooting near...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 18, 2022 at 9:02 PM
Schools near the incident are currently in lockdown while police seek the second shooting suspect.
Fact check: Lawmaker says '48-Hour waiting periods limit crimes of passion,' keep...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2022 at 8:17 PM
State Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, says "48-Hour waiting periods limit crimes of passion and keep our communities safe."
