38 Hundred Dollar Donation Raised for Tomah Food Pantry

A holiday donation by Tomah Health staff, providers and board members is making this Christmas a bit merrier for Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry.

Employees had the choice to accept a grocery gift card from the hospital as a holiday gift this year or donate the value of the item to the food pantry.

The result was a 38-hundred dollar donation to the food pantry, which executive director Doug Staller said will help the organization during trying times.

Over the last 10 years the hospital has made a donation which has totaled about 25-thousand dollars to the local pantry.

Staller said the number of people who visit the pantry has been increasing to about four hundred-twenty (420) families a month with one hundred-ten (110) in a single week.

Staller predicts the numbers will continue to rise throughout the winter as some government programs expire at the end of the month.

Source: WRJC.com







