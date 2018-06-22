37 Year Old Man Arrested in Vernon County in Connection with Cocaine Trafficking

Sheriff John B. Spears reports the arrest of a 37 year old Stoddard man in connection with a crack cocaine trafficking enterprise.

Cory P. Arrington, of 335 Evergreen Court in Stoddard, was arrested Monday, June 4, 2018, by Investigators from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators from Vernon, La Crosse and Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Offices, along with Officers from the Arcadia Police Department and the West Central MEG Unit executed search warrants that same day on locations in Stoddard, Brice Prairie and Arcadia. Crack cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy were located during the course of those searches.

Sheriff Spears indicated that Arrington and others are suspected of trafficking controlled substances between Chicago and the Coulee Region. Spears said that the investigation is continuing and more arrests may be forthcoming.

Arrington is scheduled to make an Initial Appearance in Vernon County on Monday, June 25, 2018. He is currently being held in the Vernon County Jail on $50,000.00 cash bond.

Source: WRJC.com

